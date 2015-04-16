5 Reasons To Try Rope Wall Yoga

Yoga Kurunta is a series of Iyengar style asanas practiced with aid of ropes on a wall, translating to mean puppet or doll made of wood. The student is literally suspended from the ropes like a puppet! In various postures, you can learn to become both the puppet and puppeteer by using the ropes for purposeful direction.

The rope wall was first developed and refined by the late B.K.S. lyengar, originating in the ordinary Indian home or dwelling. Simple ropes were secured from a typical window gate, allowing for the yoga practitioner to go deeper in various poses as they are held by the ropes in suspension.

According to his eldest daughter Geeta S. Iyengar, a rope wall can be an invaluable tool for students who are stiff, weak or unable to perform certain asanas independently.

For instance, many students new to yoga are not always ready for inversions, but a rope wall helps to facilitate the process by making the student feel more stable and secure. Much like the alignment-based principles of Iyengar Yoga, the ropes help students become more aware of the orientation of their bodies. With emphasis on anatomy, students will experience greater opening of certain areas while still strengthening and toning their body.

The rope wall is a limitless resource to the yoga practitioner of any age, size or level of practice. With rope walls beginning to pop up all over the country and at studios like shambhala yoga & dance in Brooklyn, where I teach, here are five reasons why you should try a rope wall yoga practice: