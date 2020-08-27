10 Reasons I Love Ashtanga Yoga

I practice and teach all styles of yoga. Before starting my yoga practice, I always ask myself a few questions: What are the needs of my physical body? What are the needs of my mind? What are the needs of my spirit? Answers to these questions determine if my practice will be vinyasa yoga, Yin yoga, Ashtanga yoga, flow yoga (Viniyoga), Iyengar yoga, power yoga, restorative yoga, or meditation.

One of my favorite styles of yoga is Ashtanga, which means "eight-limbed yoga," and is a vigorous style that combines flowing and static postures. There are six series of postures in this practice, and the idea is for every student to master each posture and series before moving on to the next.