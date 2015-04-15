5 Prenatal Yoga Moves Every Mama-To-Be Should Try

The short nine months during pregnancy hardly give our bodies enough time to adapt to the massive changes that carrying a baby requires. But we can work to lessen the load with a healthy diet — rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, easily digestible proteins, healthy complex carbohydrates, and a supplement that ensures you're getting enough omegas, minerals and vitamins.

Aside from nutrition, which is vital, we also need to move! And next to walking, yoga is the next best thing for a mother-to-be.

Pregnancy is not a reason to stop moving, but rather, a great reason to reassess what healthy movement really is. Because as you take better care of yourself, you are also taking better care of that little life inside you.

As a mother of three beautiful children, and a prenatal yoga teacher trainer, I can definitely say that the pregnant body deserves a little extra TLC. When your body is expanding and preparing for the most amazing process the human body can endure, here are my five must-have prenatal moves for expectant mothers.