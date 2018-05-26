Feeling Emotionally Blocked? This 10-Minute Flow Should Do The Trick

This powerful exercise strengthens your lower body while at the same time flushes chronic stress and stagnation from the lungs, stimulates the heart, cleanses the thyroid, and promotes overall balance.

Start by standing in tadasana, mountain pose, with feet hip-width apart. Then, turn your toes forward and make certain that your toes are facing directly forward and not out to the side. Next, reach your arms out to the side and wrap under your left and press your palms together if you can. If this is difficult, reach your fingertips up as high as you can on your lower arm or wrist without strain. Tuck your chin over your upper arm or elbow crease to flush your thyroid.

As you inhale, keep the arm wrap and lift elbows up and away from you. As you exhale, bend your knees, hinging at the hips, folding over your legs, and with bent knees, lift your sitz bones up toward the sky as your head releases down. Hold on to your left ankle or shin with your right hand, right ankle with your left hand.

Take three deep breaths in your forward fold, then as you inhale, wrap your arms back in eagle arms, left arm on top of right, lifting up, then returning to tadasana as you exhale. Now repeat with the other arm on top.