This Dance Move Doubles As A Full-Body Workout

Here at mbg, we believe in Mindful Movement. In our video series, we'll break down various moves designed to help you take care of your physical body and connect you to your emotional and spiritual self. This week, we're having a dance party with yogi Zoe Welch.

Dancing regularly has been linked to everything from graceful aging to better brainpower and a higher endurance. Plus, depending on the moves you're doing, it activates a ton of different muscle groups. In the video below, Zoe breaks down how to do a step that will fire up the quads, glutes, arms, and more. It makes for a nice addition to your existing HIIT routine to keep things fresh, or a quick (and fun!) way to get some movement in on those days you're doing a lot of sitting.