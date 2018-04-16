mindbodygreen

The Ultimate 3-Minute, Full-Body Move To Help Loosen Your Calves & Ground Yourself

Krysten Peck
By Krysten Peck
mbg Contributor
Krysten Peck is a freelance writer specializing in arts, wellness, brands, and visual storytelling. She received a bachelor’s degree from Dickinson College.
Photo by Miachel Breton

April 16, 2018

Here at mbg, we believe in Mindful Movement. In our video series, we’ll break down various moves designed to help you take care of your physical body and connect you to your emotional and spiritual self. Next up: how to loosen tight calves and ground yourself, all in one full-body move.

Our legs carry us through our days, but it's easy to forget their importance in grounding us in the ebb and flow of life—especially when it comes to walking. Calves can get tight from our constant moving around, so it's important to consider them when stretching at the beginning and end of your day.

And if you think your desk job frees you from calf discomfort and tightness, think again. Prolonged sitting throughout the day causes stagnation in your lower-leg joints (your ankle and knee), limiting calf motion. In short, tight calves can not only cause extreme discomfort over time but can also interfere with the body's overall mobility.

Luckily, calf flexibility doesn't have to be too far removed from your everyday stretches or yoga poses like warrior I or downward-facing dog.

Whether you're an avid mover or just looking to sneak an extra stretch into your day, NYC yoga instructor and co-founder of Sky Ting Yoga Chloe Kernaghan is here to show us how to open up the back of our calves for improved flexibility and better access to the back fascia line of the leg, which can help provide a better sense of grounding in our lives overall.

In this video, she demonstrates how to loosen the calves, extend your breath, and ground yourself firmly in the moment.

See more Mindful Movement here.

