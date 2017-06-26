9 Reasons Why You May Be Dealing With Knee Pain + How To Fix It

If you're a runner and you haven't dealt with any knee pain, that's impressive. Because unfortunately, knee-related injuries are extremely common, accounting for 42% of all running injuries. That's a startling statistic, so doing everything in your power to prevent knee pain before it becomes debilitating is important.

Here are some of the reasons why your knees might be bugging you, and possible solutions for getting them back on track. That being said, if you're dealing with knee pain—or any other kind of pain, for that matter—always consult a doctor.