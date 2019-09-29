Have you ever suffered from a physical pain but there was no apparent injury or trauma? Sometimes pain can come on from biomechanical stressors such as sitting for too long at your desk, but other times pain can stem from other types of trauma that don't always start with the physical body and may seem unrelated. Ongoing emotional or mental stress can trigger responses in the body from a biochemical level that is not necessarily detectable or immediate. When you're in pain, sometimes the worst aspect of it is not knowing where it stems from and how to resolve it.

Here’s what you need to know and what you can do.