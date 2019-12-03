Exercising first thing in the morning means you get it over and done with before you really start your day—responsibilities and last-minute social commitments can't get in the way. No matter what life throws at you during the course of your day, it doesn't affect your adherence to your program plan or routine. This makes you more likely to be consistent with your workouts over the long haul. Given that consistency tends to be the most difficult aspect of starting an exercise regimen, working out in the morning could help set you up for success.