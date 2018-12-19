This Plane Exercise Improves Mobility & Can Be Done In Your Seat 

The last time you were on a plane, did you find yourself in a small seat, feeling squished, wishing you could figure out a way to move, even if it was just a little bit, to get some life back in your body?

Plane seats aren't exactly roomy, and it can be difficult to find ways to move on long flights. There is usually someone next to you (often on either side), and if you are in economy, you can't exactly stretch out.

The exercise sequence below will create movement in your spine in a discreet way. It doesn't require you to take over your neighbor's space, or even come into contact with the seat in front of you. And the best part? Your spine will feel so much better once you are done.

In fact, this exercise can be done any time you are seated for a long period of time to improve mobility and flexibility through the spinal column, so you can practice it right now, from the comfort of your seat.