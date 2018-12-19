mindbodygreen

Close banner
Routines

This Plane Exercise Improves Mobility & Can Be Done In Your Seat 

Jenn Pilotti
Written by Jenn Pilotti
This Plane Exercise Improves Mobility & Can Be Done In Your Seat

Image by Tommaso Tuzj / Stocksy

December 19, 2018

The last time you were on a plane, did you find yourself in a small seat, feeling squished, wishing you could figure out a way to move, even if it was just a little bit, to get some life back in your body?

Plane seats aren't exactly roomy, and it can be difficult to find ways to move on long flights. There is usually someone next to you (often on either side), and if you are in economy, you can't exactly stretch out.

The exercise sequence below will create movement in your spine in a discreet way. It doesn't require you to take over your neighbor's space, or even come into contact with the seat in front of you. And the best part? Your spine will feel so much better once you are done.

In fact, this exercise can be done any time you are seated for a long period of time to improve mobility and flexibility through the spinal column, so you can practice it right now, from the comfort of your seat.

Spine exercise

Come into a seated position, with your feet flat on the floor. Feel the weight of your feet against the floor underneath you and see if you can feel the weight balanced in your feet.

Let your hands rest gently on your knees. Rock back and forth in your pelvis a little bit until you find your weight even on your two sitting bones, the bones on the bottom of the pelvis that make contact with the surface you are on.

Article continues below

Sitting bones

Roll behind your sitting bones and in front of your sitting bones. Go back and forth between these two positions four times, resting on your sitting bones after your last one.

Belly

Move your belly back, toward the seat behind you, and then forward, toward the seat in front of you. Go back and forth between those two positions four times, resting in center after the last one.

Article continues below

Ribs

Move your ribs back, toward the seat behind you and then forward, toward the seat in front of you. Go back and forth between these two positions four times, resting in center after the last one.

Breastbone

Move the top part of your breastbone back, toward the seat behind you and forward, toward the seat in front of you. Go back and forth between these two positions four times, resting in center on the last one.

Article continues below

Throat

Move your throat back, toward the seat behind you and forward, toward the seat in front of you. Go back and forth between these two positions four times, resting in center after the last one.

Cat position

Finally, let your entire spine round, becoming small as you roll behind your sitting bones, and then let your spine expand forward, rolling in front of your sitting bones. Go back and forth between these two movements four times.

You can play with other directions, moving different parts of your spine or pelvis side to side or in a circular pattern. You will discover different parts of your spine move more easily than others. When you find an area that is harder to isolate, go slowly, ask yourself where you are stuck, and maybe move on to a different area, returning to the "stuck" area later. With practice, patience, and focused attention, you will regain the ability to move different aspects of your spine in isolation. Not only are you working on mobility and flexibility, you are working on creating a connection between your mind and your body, all while sitting in an airplane seat. Happy travels!

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Jenn Pilotti
Jenn Pilotti
Jenn Pilotti is a personal trainer, movement practitioner, educator, and writer. She graduated from UC Davis with a B.S. in exercise physiology in 2002 and owns a boutique personal...

More On This Topic

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
$179.99 $143.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Social Good

5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Kelly Gonsalves
5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People
Routines

3 Pregnancy Stretches To Increase Flexibility In Your Spine, Hips & Legs

Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
3 Pregnancy Stretches To Increase Flexibility In Your Spine, Hips & Legs
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Spirituality

8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse

The AstroTwins
8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/increase-mobility-and-flexibility-with-this-plane-exercise

Your article and new folder have been saved!