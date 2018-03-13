Feeling clear, focused, and motivated were feelings that I craved yet hadn’t fully discovered until I became devoted to a daily morning yoga practice, or "sadhana."

Whether you have a stressful project deadline lurking or are trying to decide whether you should move cities, change jobs, or stay in a relationship, a morning routine gives you something to hold onto and stand strong in your personal power.

If you also have a feeling of fatigue and low energy when you wake, try these three moves for a short, energizing morning flow.