The Do's And Don'ts Of Toning Your Midsection

Most of my clients want to sculpt a lean midsection for aesthetic reasons. Fortunately, making belly fat disappear also has a huge health advantage—a trim waistline helps prevent a variety of lifestyle-related diseases.

In fact, waist-hip-ratio (WHR) is a reliable indicator of health for both men and women and can actually be a better measurement than BMI, weight, or clothing size. When you divide your waist measurement by your hip measurement, the resulting number should be 1 or less for men, and 0.8 or less for women.

How do you reach this goal if you exceed what is recommended? Some strategies are far more effective than others, and some may be downright harmful. As a personal trainer and running coach, I know that fitness goals can seem frustrating and elusive, and I want to clear up some common myths about shedding extra weight around your waist.

Here's what you should keep in mind.