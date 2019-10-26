The last quarter of the year can bring about mixed emotions for many people, including strong feelings of loneliness and isolation.

A study conducted last year by the Health Resources & Services Administration revealed there's a "loneliness epidemic" sweeping America. In another study published in the journal International Psychogeriatrics, they estimated that three-quarters of Americans regularly experience moderate to high levels of loneliness. Both studies revealed that the fall and holidays are the peak time for loneliness and that alone-in-a-crowd feeling. Some people may also feel some degree of sadness about the end of summer.

Loneliness is distress caused by a lack of satisfactory relationships, not being alone. We can either give in to those feelings of anxiety or seek alternative methods that help empower and energize us so we can end the year on an upbeat note.

Here are a few ideas for how to do that: