5 RD-Approved Ways to Make Your Thanksgiving A Little Healthier

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which officially kicks off a time of year full of social gatherings and festive celebrations. But it also means extra calories are sneaking in everywhere, along with a side of guilt and shame.

You don't have to deprive yourself to be healthy, though. You can (and should!) allow yourself indulgences; just be mindful that they are comprised of foods that support your wellness goals. As a functional medicine dietitian, I use a food-as-medicine approach, equally valuing the removal of processed, inflammatory, and hormone- and gut-disturbing foods, as well as the addition of whole therapeutic foods with unique nutritional compounds.

So, this Thanksgiving, let's focus on what we can add to the table rather than take away. Here are my top five ways to boost nutrient density and get the most out of your holiday spread: