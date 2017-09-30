mindbodygreen

Close banner
Outdoors

Running Season Is Here. If You Want To Get Faster & Stronger, Read This

Kristin Marquet
Written by Kristin Marquet
Running Season Is Here. If You Want To Get Faster & Stronger, Read This

Photo by Jayme Burrows

September 30, 2017

If you want to become a stronger, faster runner and lower your risk for injury, incorporating strength training into your exercise routine is a must.

Unfortunately, many runners leave out strength training from their workouts or only do it occasionally—which is unfortunate because strength workouts are crucial to endurance training. Running alone just isn't going to provide you with the strength and overall fitness level you need to improve your times. Adding the following five exercises to your weekly workouts will not only help you minimize injury and gain strength but will help you achieve peak running performance:

1. Standard body squats.

Stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart with your toes pointing forward. Sit back like you are sitting on a chair. Be sure to keep your knees directly over your ankles. Do three sets of 12 repetitions. If you need, you can hold 5- or 10-pound dumbbells for extra resistance.

Article continues below

2. Perfect walking lunges.

Stand upright, and take a large stride back with your right leg, lowering your hips toward the floor by bending both knees to perfect 90-degree angles. Don’t let your knee hit the ground. Repeat with your left leg. Do four sets of 12 repetitions on each leg.

3. Full-body push-ups.

Start in plank position with your hands placed shoulder-width apart. Make sure your fingers are spread outward. Engage your core and begin to lower your entire body toward the ground, keeping your head, neck, and back in a straight line. Don’t allow your torso to drop down or stick out. Keep your elbows tucked into your sides. Push yourself back up. Perform three sets of 15 repetitions each.

Article continues below

4. Traditional abdominal crunches.

Lie flat on your back with your knees bent and your feet on the ground. Keep your shoulders back with your chin up. Don’t tuck your chin into the neck. Lift the upper half of your body while slowly exhaling, and then inhale going back down. Do four sets of 25 repetitions.

5. Bicycle crunches.

Lie flat on your back with your knees bent, your feet on the ground, and your hands behind your head. Bring your right elbow to meet your left knee; repeat on the other side. Do three sets of 25 repetitions on each side. This is a great exercise to increase oblique strength and build a stable core.

Finally, be sure to spend 5 to 10 minutes stretching all of the major muscle groups after any workout. Some of my favorites include lying hamstring stretches, standing quad stretches, lying piriformis stretches (allows the hip to rotate), standing calf stretches, and ITB (illiotibial band runs outside the thigh from the hip to the shin) stretches.

Incorporate this exercise sequence into your running routine two to three days per week for at least six weeks, and I promise you'll see improvements in your flexibility and strength. Other great workouts for runners include yoga, high-intensity interval training, and boxing. Good luck!

Love running? Read about the woman who's beating cancer one run at a time.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Kristin Marquet
Kristin Marquet
Kristin Marquet is the owner of Creative Development Agency, a creative marketing firm that works with some of today's hottest health, wellness, and lifestyle brands. As someone...

More On This Topic

Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Routines

A Quick Pilates-Inspired Workout To Strengthen Your Arms & Abs At Home

Sarah Regan
A Quick Pilates-Inspired Workout To Strengthen Your Arms & Abs At Home
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits

Alexandra Engler
This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits
Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19
Integrative Health

How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Recipes

A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal

Eliza Sullivan
A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-become-a-faster-stronger-runner

Your article and new folder have been saved!