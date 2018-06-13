Here's The One Trick To Help Unlock Tension In Your Hips

Here at mbg, we believe in Mindful Movement. In our video series, we’ll break down various moves designed to help you take care of your physical body and connect you to your emotional and spiritual self. Today, we learn why unlocking the tension in your hips is important for lower-body mobility and overall strength.

At this rate, you're probably well-aware of how sitting all day long can do a number on the body. Sure, daily exercise is great for overall health and wellness, but targeting certain body parts with specific movements can make all the difference in reversing the effects of sitting. For instance, a simple move to activate your glutes can help relieve your hips of tension acquired from sitting. The tightness we feel in our hips is a result of shortened hip flexors brought on by our increasingly sedentary lifestyles. And when your hips are tight, your glutes lose their power, which means they aren't activated and doing the necessary heavy-lifting of providing support and mobility for the body.

Luckily, holistic trainer, SMR enthusiast, and founder of turmeric brand Live 24k Minna Lee shows us how to let go of the tension in our lives by unlocking our hips and activating our glutes. All you need is a yoga or lacrosse ball. Watch the full video below to learn how to release and strengthen the mindful way for a stronger you.