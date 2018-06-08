I’ve always associated money with happiness. I thought that when I made more money I’d be more happy. I’d just have to hit X number and hit X salary to be the happiest version of myself. As I’ve worked in corporate structures and jobs that weren’t for me, I realized that money doesn’t necessarily equal happiness.

On April 18, 2018, I left my full-time job with a guaranteed paycheck and secured retirement savings plan. I left a wonderful job to live my passion of coaching entrepreneurial women who are ready to move toward their passions whether as a side hustle or full time.

The choice came to me at a moment when I realized the road toward money would never lead to the road toward happy. On that day, I left my job to find my happy. My experience now is a rewarding growth process that I knew would mean less money but more happy.