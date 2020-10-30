How To Get Fit Even When You Hate Exercise

If you want to change your life, you only need to change one thing — it’s that simple. The catch is that you need to repeat that one thing each and every day for lasting change.

You might be wondering, isn’t there some sort of complex formula for exercising the upper and lower body on alternate days? Don't I need to drink a special blend of creatine and amino acids within thirty minutes of finishing exercise?

Let's worry about that formula later. For now, we just have to begin to teach ourselves to love this hateful activity.