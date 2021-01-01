One of the biggest highlights of this move is how it works so many areas of your body: you get your arms and shoulders working, you're engaging your core, and if you do the exercise with proper form, the backs of your legs and glutes are getting some work in, too. Not to mention, this is a low-impact exercise, and only takes a few minutes to complete.

Bodyweight exercises like pushups with double knee touch are a great, accessible option for anyone, since they require no equipment. Plus, this pose is pretty straightforward, making it a great choice for novice gym-goer's and fitness buffs alike.

Sprinkle this move into your next workout, or you give it a go today to get your 2021 blood pumping.