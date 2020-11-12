If last week was all about releasing stress and getting out your feels, make this week is about empowering movement. For Jessie Diggins, Olympic gold medal winning cross-country skier and author of Brave Enough, a sliding core workout will do.

The athlete shared her new five-move workout on Instagram this week, and it’s definitely worth a try. Plus, all that you need is smooth flooring and a mop or small towel to help glide—no fancy gym equipment required.

In case you were wondering, “Yes, I WAS simultaneously mopping the floor,” Diggins captions her post. “Pro tip: the mop slides really well and your parents will love you for it.”

All jokes aside, this quick at-home strength workout engages the core, which despite common misconceptions, goes beyond just toning the abs. Fitness trainer BB Arrington, NASM-CPT once told mbg the core is actually a group of muscles (back, abs, glutes, pelvic floor muscles, and diaphragm) that help stabilize the spine. So, while the abdominals are one of the main targets, this workout can promote strength and balance throughout the body.