An Olympic Skier's Sliding Core Workout Using One Simple Prop
If last week was all about releasing stress and getting out your feels, make this week is about empowering movement. For Jessie Diggins, Olympic gold medal winning cross-country skier and author of Brave Enough, a sliding core workout will do.
The athlete shared her new five-move workout on Instagram this week, and it’s definitely worth a try. Plus, all that you need is smooth flooring and a mop or small towel to help glide—no fancy gym equipment required.
In case you were wondering, “Yes, I WAS simultaneously mopping the floor,” Diggins captions her post. “Pro tip: the mop slides really well and your parents will love you for it.”
All jokes aside, this quick at-home strength workout engages the core, which despite common misconceptions, goes beyond just toning the abs. Fitness trainer BB Arrington, NASM-CPT once told mbg the core is actually a group of muscles (back, abs, glutes, pelvic floor muscles, and diaphragm) that help stabilize the spine. So, while the abdominals are one of the main targets, this workout can promote strength and balance throughout the body.
Jesse Diggins' 5-move core routine
- Pikes: Start in a high plank position. Cross one ankle over the other on the mop. Slide your feet toward the hands until your body is in an upside down "V" position. With control, slide back to your starting position. That's one rep. Complete 10 reps.
- Side tucks: Start in a side plank position. Maintaining this alignment, slide your knees toward your chest, until your knees are nearly in line with your waist. Slide back to the starting position. That's one rep. Complete 10 reps on each side.
- Body Saw: Start in a forearm plank position with both feet on the mop. Pressing your forearms to the ground, gently rock the body a few inches backward, letting your feet slide back, too. Then, engage your core to bring the body back to start. That's one rep. Complete 10 reps.
- Single leg tuck: Start in a plank position. Keeping one foot on the mop, raise the other foot so it's in line with your body. Slide the bottom foot toward your torso. With control, return to start. That's one rep. Complete 10 reps on each side.
- Hamstring curls: Start by lying flat on your back, with your knees bent, and heels on the mop. Lift your glutes upward into a bridge pose, so your torso forms a straight line from knees to chest and your head and shoulders are on the ground. Extend your legs straight, and glide your heels away from your body. Then, engage your hamstrings to pull your heels back to the starting position. That's one rep. Complete 10 reps.
