5 Yoga Poses To Ease Your Emotional Hangover

You know those times when it feels like there’s just too much? Too much holiday, too much family, too much pressure? When the momentum of our everyday lives builds to the point where it starts to drain us emotionally, it can feel just as depleting and hard on the system as an actual hangover from alcohol.

The good news is, like all hangovers, emotional hangovers are temporary, and there are proactive things you can do to help your body and mind recover. That’s where this series of yoga postures come in.

So grab your mat and throw on a comfy pair of sweats. As we settle into this at-home practice, we’ll cultivate the skills to step back, slow down, and hang out in presence. The truth is, simply being present and becoming more aware of what’s arising now is incredibly healing. And the best part is, being present requires absolutely nothing. It’s with us all the time, and it’s something we can always come back home to.