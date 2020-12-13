mindbodygreen

5 Healthy Soup Recipes To Keep You Warm All Winter Long

5 Healthy Soup Recipes To Keep You Warm All Winter Long

Abby Moore
Mushroom Soup with Rosemary

Image by Darren Muir / Stocksy

December 13, 2020 — 10:05 AM

Whether you’re using a low-and-slow crockpot, a dutch oven, or a high-speed pressure cooker, making soup in bulk is a simple way to feed yourself or your family throughout the winter. With so many recipes out there, though, it can be overwhelming to know where to look.

So, consider this your one-stop shop for a list of cozy, yet healthy, wintertime soups. 

1. Butternut squash soup 

The main ingredients in this butternut squash soup, developed by registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, are butternut squash and parsnips. The veggie content doesn’t stop there, though. With 2 to 4 tablespoons of organic veggies+ greens powder, this dish gets an extra dose of antioxidants and fiber.* 

2. Creamy black bean soup 

All too often black beans are served as a side. Until, finally, this creamy black bean soup was developed, giving the protein and fiber-rich legumes the main-dish treatment they deserve. 

"Thick, creamy, and packed with vegetables, this soup tastes like it's been simmering on the stove for hours, but it actually comes together fairly quickly," says Brynn McDowell, R.D., the soup’s recipe developer and author of The Mediterranean Diet Made Easy

3. Pumpkin soup 

Pumpkin may be out of season come December, but the warmth of this nutritious pumpkin soup will make you want to make it anyway. If you’re having trouble finding fresh pumpkin in the winter months, canned pumpkin puree should do the trick. Along with being comforting, this soup contains organic veggies+ to help support digestion.* The blend of natural fibers, as well as pre- and probiotics enhances the health of the gut microbiome.* 

4. Creamy carrot lime soup 

According to Ayurvedic practices, this creamy carrot lime soup is perfect for making in “early winter,” aka mid-November to mid-January. Certified Ayurvedic practitioner Ananta Ripa Ajmera says adding hing and kalonji seeds in place of garlic and onions can help open your crown chakra

5. Chili with extra veggies

A big bowl of chili is a cold-weather staple. This formula for chili guarantees a hearty, nutrient-rich lunch or dinner. It contains beans, organic veggies+, a variety of spices, olive oil, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes for a combination of protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and antioxidants.*

