For seasonal changes, the foundation of Chloe's routine remains fairly consistent. "My water, meditation, yoga is pretty consistent all year round, but my diet for sure shifts based on the season and what's available at the markets." And when it comes to her overall morning ritual, she keeps her routine on the lean side. "I tend to make my routine way more succinct in the winter when it's still dark out in the mornings when I wake up. As the daylight hours increase, I'm more likely to be up earlier and really take my time getting ready. I'm a warm-weather kind of gal always and forever!"

