Release Your Tight Calves In Less Than A Minute With This Triggerpoint Move

Once you have your props nearby, find a seat on the floor and extend your legs out in front of you. Place your yoga block on the shortest height, and place your calf on the block. With your leg extended outward, point your toe and put your triggerpoint ball on the point where your gastroc (meaty part of your calf) meets the soleus (slender part). With the ball on that point, lower your leg to the yoga block. It should already feel a little sticky as you start to bear weight on it—that's OK. If you want a quick visual for this setup, check out the video above. With your calf on the ball, follow the three simple and efficient exercises that Minna explains in the video.

