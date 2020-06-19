How Reconnecting With Our Black Roots Can Help Us Heal

I grew up with gospel music. I have watched the power of that music move people. Move my people to cry, move my people to create all kinds of footwork, and in ways heal. Even removed from church, I still think there is power in that music. For Black people, our music and dance is a powerful connection to our past—and our long history of communal healing.

Now more than ever, there is an unspeakable amount of exhaustion for Black people. From the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on our community to the racial unrest across America, the taxation on our Black bodies and minds is a mighty high wall.

Now more than ever, Black Americans are in need of intentional self-care and rest. Black queer writer Audre Lorde famously wrote: “Caring for myself is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation, and that is an act of political warfare.” Taking care of our bodies and minds is a continual act of reminding ourselves and the world that we cannot be erased. We stand presently and physically before the world as Black beautiful people.

However, our resources for care are not abundant. We live in a reality where our existence is picked a part. So how do we recover? How can we feel whole in a world, where we feel so attacked? Where can our spirits be nourished? Where do we find joy?

It’s a little weird to say, but the answer is in our past.

It is inside of all of us.