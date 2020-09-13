The term "functional movement" may sound new and complex, but the idea is actually pretty simple: that your training should include movements that are similar to those that you do every day. In the case of Brady himself, that means lots of motions that replicate the motion of throwing a football—but for the average person, it's about finding exercises that support muscle balance.

Coutts recommended these moves, which focus on "things that are easy to do, but are really essential for your spine health and keeping your body symmetrical." If you're a die-hard spin class attendee or a dedicated yogi, you may repeat those activities all week and assume that's enough movement—but Coutts encorages uses a simple series like this one to support your body in addition to those favorite activities.

"I always talk to clients about being careful about doing just one activity," she told mbg, "I think when you do one activity over and over again that can lead to different kinds of dysfunction, especially if you're not doing anything to work the other muscles that you need from your body."

That doesn't mean you can't do to five classes a week—but it's worth planning on including other quick trainings, in particular ones that support the muscle groups that will support your ability to continue those activities you love. "These are some core exercises," she shares, "We’re always are focusing on strengthening your glutes, strengthening your core—if you don’t have those things you’re going to have issues with longevity."

Here are five easy foundational moves to start with or add to your existing routine.