After this winter—this long winter—I certainly feel the urge for a refresh. I want to slather my skin in hydrating, and glow-inducing facials. I want to break out the brightest, funnest eyeliner and lipstick I have available. I want, well, to do my hair again. I’m ready to add a little shine back to my routine and look.

I’m not alone. I’ve been getting the same questions from friends, coworkers, and family alike: How do I add a little oomph back to my look, while you know, still at home and on a budget. Certainly, there’s a lot of routes to take (I encourage you to choose your own adventure here), but one answer to look into is an at-home glaze or gloss.

"A glaze is basically a semipermanent color that coats the hair shaft with shine and lasts up to a few washes," says celebrity colorist and Redken brand ambassador Matt Rez. As the pigment sits atop the shaft and can be made with light-reflective nutrients, they are often used as a way to add luster to otherwise dull hair. A gloss on the other hand is a bit more permanent, and tends to alter the color a bit more. (In some traditional examples, it will use ammonia to open up the cuticle to deposit color, however, we’ve avoided that here.) Regardless, both are low-stakes options to alter your hair color for a little post-winter fun.

If you feel that’s just what the beauty editor ordered, here are my favorite better-for-you options.