Are You Getting A Good Workout If You're Not Sweating? 

For many people, working out means sweating—and for some, it means sweating a lot. Coming from a sports background, I attributed sweating to two things: how hard I was working and how hot it was outside. And once I left high school and had to go to the gym, that mentality stuck. To get a "good" workout, I had to sweat.

While that mindset has served me in some ways—fostered my love of Bikram yoga, HIIT, and boxing—it hasn't always been beneficial. Feeling like you have to sweat during your workout can be a real killjoy. I often thought, "Why would I do that workout if I'm not going to sweat?" "I didn't sweat during that workout, so I must've not worked out," or "I should do something else; that wasn't enough."

Fortunately I realized that movement is about so much more than sweating. But I still hear people asking themselves what I did so many times: Am I really getting a good workout if I'm not sweating? We asked top trainers their thoughts on sweat and whether or not a solid workout depends on it.