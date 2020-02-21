9 Acne Spot Treatments You Can Find In The Kitchen For Clear Skin

We all know green tea is loaded with healthy antioxidants and has been linked to overall better health, but according to board-certified dermatologist, Suneel Chilukuri, M.D. applying it directly to the skin can help heal breakouts, too. “Green tea has been shown to decrease sebum production and the caffeine in the tea will increase blood flow to allow more rapid healing of the blemish,” says Chilukuri. Start by boiling water and make the tea just as you would if you were drinking it. After letting the tea bag cool slightly (as not to burn yourself), squeeze out the tea and apply the tea bag directly to the blemish. Let the green tea sit on the blemish for two minutes and rinse.