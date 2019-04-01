A Hormone-Balancing Ayurvedic Ritual For Every Time Of Day

Stress interferes with our physiology, and for women, it often results in a hormonal imbalance of estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone. Each woman will experience this in her own way, but symptoms can include infertility, premenstrual symptoms (PMS), uterine fibroids, ovarian cysts, irregular menstrual cycles, or symptomatic menopause with mood changes, hair loss, and hot flashes. It would be best to address each of these individually (and under the care of a health care practitioner), yet because the source of many of these issues is stress, there are general approaches we can use to foster a healing environment for hormonal imbal­ances that women experience.

Menstrual cycles should not be symptomatic! We have come to accept PMS as being a normal thing that every woman experiences, but that isn't—and doesn't have to be—true. You can begin to work with your symptoms by identifying when they occur, pacifying the dosha at play. Symptoms during menstruation often indicate vata imbalance, occurring between menstruation and ovulation is kapha, and from the time of ovulation to menstruation is pitta. Tackling this issue on your own can be difficult, so be sure to enlist the help of your ayurvedic practitioner.

Hormones are governed by pitta, or the dosha made of fire and water. The period from puberty to menopause is the pitta stage of life and thus the time when most hormonal imbalances occur. When you couple this with a woman who is pitta-predominant and working in a masculine-leaning career or environment, the effects of the imbalance become amplified.

Because the vata stage is the period of life from menopause onward, menopause symptoms can be greatly decreased by pacify­ing both the pitta dosha (which governs female hormones) and vata. In fact, those who enter menopause with accumulated vata will experience more symptoms during this transition. During meno­pause, it's helpful to keep a regular schedule; choose gentle exercise like walking or yoga; use oil externally; and consume healthy fats by eating more nuts, seeds, and avocados.