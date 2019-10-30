A 15-Minute Yoga Flow To Create Space For The Changing Of Seasons

Even living in sunny Los Angeles, I find there is something extra cozy about transitioning into fall as a yogi. I notice my physical cravings start to shift from fast-paced vinyasa to slow and heated hatha. My asana practice becomes more soulful and embodied, as if my body knows it's time to turn inward and use the four corners of my mat as a space for reflection before we reach the end of the year.

I find myself more and more frequently playing with the duality of yin and yang energy as the days start to cool, incorporating heating pranayama, and exploring deeper ways to access opening through both physical poses and seated practices.

When we play with both the yin and the yang in our yoga practice, we experience balance through the body, mind, and breath. We welcome expansion on a physical and spiritual level and release the fast-moving energy of summer. In honor of this transition, I've curated a 15-minute yin and yang yoga flow for slowing things down, creating space, and shifting our frequency to honor the season of fall.