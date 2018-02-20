7 Exercises Guaranteed To Combat The Negative Effects Of Sitting All Day

Devised by the actor Frederick Matthias Alexander in 1896, his original aim was to unlearn those poor postural habits that impeded his voice. The technique is a way to identify and prevent the harmful postural habits that aggravate, or may even be the cause of, stress, pain, and underperformance. With the help of a teacher, practitioners of the technique learn how to release muscular tension, realign the body, and help restore physical balance.

The idea is that, through increased bodily awareness, you can be poised without stiffness, move gracefully and powerfully with less effort, breathe more easily, and generally calm your body and, through that, your mind. Improving patterns of posture and movement reduces the strain on the body and can alleviate pain and restore health.