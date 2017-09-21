5 Detox Practices You Can Do Every Single Day
We all hear about detoxification programs that are meant to reboot our systems and renew our bodies. These can be great in the short term or to get our health back on track, but it’s far more important to gently detox our body and mind daily to avoid a buildup of toxins and symptoms like fatigue and headaches. A complete daily detox means taking a holistic approach and incorporating mind, body, and spirit. Here are five quick and easy tips to detox every single day and keep your mood, energy levels, and health exactly where you want them:
1. Meditate 10 minutes before starting your day.
Early meditation upon awakening helps you prepare for the day ahead and gives you a better handle on any issues that arise throughout the day. Take 10 minutes of stillness and let your mind flow. Relax and take deep breaths so you can take on the day with a fresh mind and attitude.
2. Lemon water first thing in the morning.
Drinking enough water is important throughout the day, but a glass of warm lemon water is great to rid your body of toxins accumulated during sleep. This also helps to flush your digestive system and rehydrate your body.
3. Exercise and stretching.
Get that body moving and muscles warmed up so you feel refreshed and energized! All you need is about 30 minutes per day to feel a difference in your energy levels and mood. Sweating is also one of the best ways to remove traces of toxins from our bodies. If you're injured or unable to exercise, try a sauna or steam room.
4. Dry brushing skin for blood circulation.
Dry brushing helps improve blood circulation and excretes toxins from the skin. Skin is the body’s largest organ, so dry brushing helps get your blood moving to all parts of your body, stimulates the lymph nodes, and sweeps away dead skin cells. This is a great habit to make right before you shower and can also leave your skin soft and happy.
5. Take probiotic foods, drinks, and supplements.
A healthy gut is the basis of good health; in fact, about 70 percent of our immune system lives in our gut. Incorporate probiotic-rich organic foods into your diet like kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, and miso. Also, probiotic supplements offer natural formulas that are free of GMOs, sugar, lactose, and soy for health-boosting benefits that will keep your gut in tiptop shape.
Daily detoxifying helps keep you healthy in the short term and long term! Make these five rituals a daily habit for increased health-boosting benefits.
