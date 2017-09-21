5 Detox Practices You Can Do Every Single Day

A healthy gut is the basis of good health; in fact, about 70 percent of our immune system lives in our gut. Incorporate probiotic-rich organic foods into your diet like kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, and miso. Also, probiotic supplements offer natural formulas that are free of GMOs, sugar, lactose, and soy for health-boosting benefits that will keep your gut in tiptop shape.

Daily detoxifying helps keep you healthy in the short term and long term! Make these five rituals a daily habit for increased health-boosting benefits.