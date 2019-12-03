I lose my balance and trip probably as much as the next person, but I almost never fall over. I used to think that I was just incredibly lucky, but now I've realized that it's more likely because I have a yogi core, aka a strong core.

Yoga is phenomenal for building the sort of core strength that you need if you want to avoid painful falls; protect yourself from lower back pain; and pick up sports like paddleboarding, surfing, and snowboarding so quickly, you'll be the envy of all your friends.

That said, here is a quick 10-minute yoga flow that can help improve your core strength in no time.