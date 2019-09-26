7 Yoga Poses For Better Digestion & Improved Gut Health

If I deviate from my normal diet for even just one day, I run the risk of disrupting my digestion. If I head out to a birthday dinner or on vacation, it can become almost unbearable. Gastrointestinal issues can cause digestive discomfort, swelling, and more. I was diagnosed with SIBO about 10 years ago, and since then, I've constantly struggled to maintain a balance. Yoga and meditation have been crucial practices for keeping my gut health in check over the years. Not only do these practices help to alleviate stress and anxiety, which can be a root cause of digestive issues, but they can also physically ease symptoms like gas, cramping, and bloating.

This is one of my favorite yoga flows for digestion. It is designed to calm the mind and stimulate your digestive organs, which may help them to function more effectively.