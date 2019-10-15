4 Reasons To Eat By The Seasons + What Is In Season Right Now

Sticking to local produce can be a great way to help discover what is in season near you. And this combination of seasonal plus local is better for the environment.

Think about it: How far did the pear or eggplant you bought at your local grocery store travel before it was stocked on the shelves? Did it come from your local farmer, did it drive across the country, or did it arrive by airplane?

Most of us give little thought to the effects of this long-distance travel on not only the nutritional value of our food and the costs but also the environmental impact, including fuel emissions. But the fact is, more than half the fruit and almost one-third of the vegetables bought in the U.S. are imported.

Consider buying locally grown produce. This is a great way to eat with the seasons. Plus, these foods don't have to travel nearly as far, so the associated fuel emissions and transportation costs are minimal. Added bonus: Buying local helps support your local farmers.

To explore seasonal foods in your area and support your community, try visiting your local farmers market, or try joining a CSA (community-supported agriculture). When you visit a farmers market, holistic nutritionist Sara McGlothlin explains, "Not only can you find fresh produce, meat, and seafood at lower prices, but items are almost always organic, and you're supporting local as well. This also guarantees you eat more seasonally, as what is available is what nature can provide at that time." Or you could try growing your own produce in a small garden.