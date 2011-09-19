Ultimate Vegan Baking Cheat Sheet
Written by mindbodygreen
September 19, 2011
If you're trying to eat less dairy or eliminate it altogether, yes, you can have your cake and eat it, too! You'll definitely want to check out PETA's Ultimate Vegan Baking Cheat Sheet below, which can steer you through ingredient substitutions for some of your favorite sweets!
Click on image to enlarge:
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.