Food Trends

Ultimate Vegan Baking Cheat Sheet

September 19, 2011

If you're trying to eat less dairy or eliminate it altogether, yes, you can have your cake and eat it, too! You'll definitely want to check out PETA's Ultimate Vegan Baking Cheat Sheet below, which can steer you through ingredient substitutions for some of your favorite sweets!

Click on image to enlarge:

Ultimate Vegan Baking Cheat Sheet

