mindbodygreen

Close banner
Routines

3 Yoga Poses That Have Completely Unexpected Mental Benefits

Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor By Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist writing about health, wellness, feminism, entertainment, personal finance, and more. She received her bachelor’s in English and Communication from the University of California, Davis.
3 Yoga Poses That Have Completely Unexpected Mental Benefits

Photo by The Balanced Blonde

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 2, 2017

Although I've been practicing yoga for a decade, I often shy away from more advanced poses unless I'm feeling unusually ambitious. I rarely do handstands, and I even skip crow pose half the times my teacher suggests it in class. Most of the time I'm convinced I won't be able to do these poses, so why bother? But a recent conversation with Jordan Younger, also known as The Balanced Blonde and author of Breaking Vegan, got me thinking: Maybe those intimidating advanced poses are worth it.

Why? They have some awesome benefits, and as Jordan pointed out, the intimidation factor is often in our heads. "There are so many advanced poses we can challenge ourselves with that people just assume they can’t do because they’ve never done it before," she told me. "Or maybe they've just never tried them. But they're worth trying. You can use the wall! Hold each of these poses for 30 seconds and you'll feel a huge difference."

Here are Jordan's favorite advanced yoga poses

Forearm stand.

3 Yoga Poses That Have Completely Unexpected Mental Benefits

Photo by Jordan Younger

I love forearm stand. To come into it, just come onto your forearms, walk your feet in like you’re in dolphin, and kick up into forearm stand. It’s such an energizing pose. I do it if I’m feeling really stressed or panicked. Just going into an inversion like that is so good for stress release. I do them all day long.

I would recommend doing a short, at-home home flow before kicking up into forearm stand. This pose is particularly amazing because you play around with taking your toes off the wall, and it shows people that they’re a lot stronger than they think they are. Then, if you do it a little farther away from the wall, you can do the hollow back and come into scorpion. It’s such a heart opener. If you’re breathing into that heart space and you come out of the pose and do it a few times, you’ll feel like a different person.

Article continues below

Wheel pose.

3 Yoga Poses That Have Completely Unexpected Mental Benefits

Photo by Jordan Younger

Wheel pose revs up your energy, opens up your heart space, and alleviates blocked stress. It's also great for anyone who sits a lot because it opens up the shoulders and back. It also opens up the throat chakra, which is great for those of us who work from home and maybe haven’t talked all day. So if you do have to hop on a phone call or do a podcast recording, in my case, you’re more primed for that.

Mermaid pose.

3 Yoga Poses That Have Completely Unexpected Mental Benefits

Photo by Jordan Younger

People think they can’t do this one, but most of the time they can. You don’t have to fully bind behind your head, but you can come into pigeon, bend your back knee, and give yourself a little thigh stretch. I love this pose because hip openers are so good for stress release and emotional release.

In Chinese medicine, they say our hips are what carry us through life. Our hips know where we’re supposed to go and carry that blocked emotion. So if you feel stuck—whether it's in your relationship, career, or something else—if you hold those hip openers and go deeper, you’ll get so many benefits.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Leigh Weingus
Leigh Weingus mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist and former Senior Relationships Editor at mindbodygreen where she analyzed new research on human behavior, looked at the...

More On This Topic

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Social Good

5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Kelly Gonsalves
5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People
Routines

3 Pregnancy Stretches To Increase Flexibility In Your Spine, Hips & Legs

Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
3 Pregnancy Stretches To Increase Flexibility In Your Spine, Hips & Legs
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Spirituality

8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse

The AstroTwins
8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-30055/3-yoga-poses-that-have-completely-unexpected-mental-benefits.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!