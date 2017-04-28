mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Routines

A Short Yoga Sequence That Will Give You More Energy Than A Cup Of Coffee

Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor By Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist writing about health, wellness, feminism, entertainment, personal finance, and more. She received her bachelor’s in English and Communication from the University of California, Davis.
A Short Yoga Sequence That Will Give You More Energy Than A Cup Of Coffee

Photo by @lauren_bongiorno

April 28, 2017

Whether you're prone to that 3 p.m. crash that makes you reach for a cup of coffee and a snack (guilty as charged) or you just want to have more energy overall, there's a yoga flow for that.

Carefully crafted by yogi and health coach Lauren Bongiorno, a type 1 diabetic who has a lot of experience with low energy levels, this five-step flow is exactly what you need when you're craving extra vibrancy. "This sequence wakes up the entire body by combining yummy opening poses for the arms, heart, back, and hip flexors," Lauren explains. "There are also a few balancing poses in this flow, which require focus and concentration, waking up not only the body but also the mind."

Check out Lauren's flow below.

1. Shoulder opener.

A Short Yoga Sequence That Will Give You More Energy Than A Cup Of Coffee

Photo by mbg creative

Advertisement

2. Forward fold.

A Short Yoga Sequence That Will Give You More Energy Than A Cup Of Coffee

Photo by mbg creative

3. Warrior 3.

A Short Yoga Sequence That Will Give You More Energy Than A Cup Of Coffee

Photo by mbg creative

Advertisement

4. Low lunge.

A Short Yoga Sequence That Will Give You More Energy Than A Cup Of Coffee

Photo by mbg creative

5. Dancer pose.

A Short Yoga Sequence That Will Give You More Energy Than A Cup Of Coffee

Photo by mbg creative

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Leigh Weingus
Leigh Weingus mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist and former Senior Relationships Editor at mindbodygreen where she analyzed new research on human behavior, looked at the...

More On This Topic

Routines

This Simple Yet Effective Exercise That Targets Your Arms, Legs & Core

Sarah Regan
This Simple Yet Effective Exercise That Targets Your Arms, Legs & Core
Routines

8 Stretches & Exercises To Help Manage Lower-Body Pain From Pregnancy

Abby Moore
8 Stretches & Exercises To Help Manage Lower-Body Pain From Pregnancy
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Beauty

Eau de Toilette vs. Eau de Parfum: Which Fragrance Form Is For You?

Alexandra Engler
Eau de Toilette vs. Eau de Parfum: Which Fragrance Form Is For You?
Women's Health

3 Food Fundamentals An OB/GYN Recommends For Women & Healthy Aging

Abby Moore
3 Food Fundamentals An OB/GYN Recommends For Women & Healthy Aging
Integrative Health

I Found A Probiotic That Lets Me Eat The Food I Want Without Bloating!*

Ash Wilking, NASM-CPT
I Found A Probiotic That Lets Me Eat The Food I Want Without Bloating!*
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

Houseplants For The Bathroom: 20 Varieties That'll Love The Humidity

Emma Loewe
Houseplants For The Bathroom: 20 Varieties That'll Love The Humidity
Meditation

Spread Love To Yourself & Others With This Loving-Kindness Meditation

Sarah Regan
Spread Love To Yourself & Others With This Loving-Kindness Meditation
Beauty

Skin Undertones: Why They're Important + A Helpful Quiz To Identify Yours

Jamie Schneider
Skin Undertones: Why They're Important + A Helpful Quiz To Identify Yours
Parenting

The Critical Reason We Need Holistic Mental Health Education For Kids

Alexandra Engler
The Critical Reason We Need Holistic Mental Health Education For Kids
Love

What It Really Means To Have "Acts Of Service" As Your Love Language

Julie Nguyen
What It Really Means To Have "Acts Of Service" As Your Love Language
Recipes

These Sheet-Pan Provençale Vegetables Have A Plant-Based Protein Punch

Eliza Sullivan
These Sheet-Pan Provençale Vegetables Have A Plant-Based Protein Punch
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-29929/a-short-yoga-sequence-that-will-give-you-more-energy-than-a-cup-of-coffee.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!