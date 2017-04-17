A 4-Step Sequence To Nailing Headstand — Without Hurting Yourself

When done right, headstand is extremely beneficial for the body. Spending a minute or two on your head increases blood flow to the brain, delivering oxygen and extra nutrients. Who doesn't want that?

But as you've probably heard your yoga teachers say, you have to be careful with headstand. When done incorrectly or even in a rushed state of mind, it can be one of the more dangerous poses—mostly because it puts a heavy load on the neck, leading to injuries in both the neck and spine.

Below, SKY TING yoga's Chloe Kernaghan demonstrates how to do a headstand correctly in four simple steps.