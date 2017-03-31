The 5-Minute Exercise That Will Transform Your Life Forever

Our habits are funny. Not SNL-in-the-90s funny, but the type of funny that makes you raise one eyebrow and shake your head a little.

We've historically persisted in not-so-good things—bad relationships, negative self-talk, crummy jobs. And we quit the good stuff—like pursuing our passions and improving our lives.

After observing this phenomenon in my life and others', I've come to one conclusion:

We only have so much power to persist. If all your power is spent on being average, you'll never persist in the things that can light up your life. I speak from firsthand experience.

(You can skip the story and go straight to the exercise, but I recommend the story.)

From 18 to 25, my life was a long series of sucky situations. I was addicted to TV, Facebook, cigarettes, partying, toxic relationships, feeling sorry for myself, and being dependent on everyone but me. I remember reflecting on my days at night—all the nothing—and I'd think, "What the heck am I doing wrong? Why can't I just succeed?"

But looking back, my shit life was an inevitable by-product of my shit habits.