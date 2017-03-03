Yes, Kundalini Yoga Makes You More Creative. Here's How
David Byrne, Mark Strand, Marina Abramovic, Yoko Ono. I've always been very inspired by musicians, poets, and performers with a deep current, a sense of originality, trailblazing, and boundless artistry. Creativity is a truly spiritual practice, one that will always bring you back to yourself. Great art is created from the meditative space of the artist, and an artful life is created from the meditative space of the artist living it.
What I've decidedly fought for in this lifetime is an active, more actual understanding of what creativity really is. Because there is a sense that it's only relegated to some stage or white-walled gallery, instead of all around us, all the time, in every moment, in every person, in every sprig of grass, in every unknowable molecule. As if art can only happen in the museum or with people who have fine art degrees. Creation is all around us all of the time, and if we train our minds and bodies to pay attention, we are more boundless, fulfilled human beings just naturally. This is where the practice of Kundalini yoga and meditation comes in.
Everything you are doing, no matter how simple or complex, is either creative or destructive. Whether you are a doctor, scientist, parent, software developer or athlete, creativity is what keeps you on the cutting edge. And without being connected to it, we get very bored, listless, and depressed.
By your very nature, you are creative. Your artistry is in who you are, how you live your life, how you treat yourself, your neighbors, your employees, your frenemies.
Human nature is always creating, organizing, or destroying. In any given moment, you are either generating something new (creating), organizing or managing that or another creation, or destroying something. If you've felt locked out of your creativity, because of what some third-grade teacher said to you, what your parents believed, or what you learned from the media broadcast around art and creativity, Kundalini yoga and meditation can help you gain access right now. Because right now you are creating.
And if you aren't creating, you are destroying. And we all know how self-destructive choices and behaviors have kept us from what we really want in our lives. If you want to leave your office job for the Broadway stage, that's great! But you don't have to run off to the Parisian atelier to be an artist. Every breath is a creative act.
You can approach your finances, your parenting, your 9 to 5 with the same openness and wonder as a painter would a canvas. And when you do that, you're going to feel a lot more alive and fulfilled.
How to find new inspiration.
It's one thing for me to say to you: You are an artist no matter what you do for a living. But it's another thing to actually feel that way. When it comes to experience, not just knowledge, I feel Kundalini yoga is priceless. There's energy of life force running through you. It's called the kundalini. And when you activate it, your inspiration is prolific. It's unprecedented. And it's unique!
And if you continue to access and cultivate the outflow of your Kundalini life force, your creativity becomes unstoppable. You will never have the same idea as anyone else, you will never repeat the mistakes of the past, you will be overflowing with new ideas and you will get them done! It's simple bio-energetic science!
Kundalini yoga and meditation keeps you on the cutting edge of your creative pulse. What I love about these extraordinary practices is they are fast. It doesn't take years to awaken your kundalini. It takes 90 seconds. And the results are immediate, palpable, and permanent. I recommend practicing for a minute or two every day to increase your creativity. But even just a minuscule amount of more released kundalini stays with your forever.
A simple Kundalini exercise to awaken your creativity
Posture: Sit as you are or in a meditative posture.
Eyes: Eyes can be open or closed, depending on where you are.
Breath: Breathe deeply. Open up the rib cage. So much creativity is in the ribs.
Mudra: Gently press the fingertips of both hands together, thumb to thumb, index finger to index finger, and so on. Roll your fingertips around, in and out, as though you were massaging your brain. Your fingertips correspond to five creative elements, known as tattvas, and also to specific coordinates in the brain, so this is very literally what you are doing.
Time: 90 seconds to 3 minutes.
To end: Inhale, exhale, and relax. Notice how much clearer and ready for creative action you are.