Yes, Kundalini Yoga Makes You More Creative. Here's How

David Byrne, Mark Strand, Marina Abramovic, Yoko Ono. I've always been very inspired by musicians, poets, and performers with a deep current, a sense of originality, trailblazing, and boundless artistry. Creativity is a truly spiritual practice, one that will always bring you back to yourself. Great art is created from the meditative space of the artist, and an artful life is created from the meditative space of the artist living it.

What I've decidedly fought for in this lifetime is an active, more actual understanding of what creativity really is. Because there is a sense that it's only relegated to some stage or white-walled gallery, instead of all around us, all the time, in every moment, in every person, in every sprig of grass, in every unknowable molecule. As if art can only happen in the museum or with people who have fine art degrees. Creation is all around us all of the time, and if we train our minds and bodies to pay attention, we are more boundless, fulfilled human beings just naturally. This is where the practice of Kundalini yoga and meditation comes in.

Everything you are doing, no matter how simple or complex, is either creative or destructive. Whether you are a doctor, scientist, parent, software developer or athlete, creativity is what keeps you on the cutting edge. And without being connected to it, we get very bored, listless, and depressed.

By your very nature, you are creative. Your artistry is in who you are, how you live your life, how you treat yourself, your neighbors, your employees, your frenemies.

Human nature is always creating, organizing, or destroying. In any given moment, you are either generating something new (creating), organizing or managing that or another creation, or destroying something. If you've felt locked out of your creativity, because of what some third-grade teacher said to you, what your parents believed, or what you learned from the media broadcast around art and creativity, Kundalini yoga and meditation can help you gain access right now. Because right now you are creating.

And if you aren't creating, you are destroying. And we all know how self-destructive choices and behaviors have kept us from what we really want in our lives. If you want to leave your office job for the Broadway stage, that's great! But you don't have to run off to the Parisian atelier to be an artist. Every breath is a creative act.

You can approach your finances, your parenting, your 9 to 5 with the same openness and wonder as a painter would a canvas. And when you do that, you're going to feel a lot more alive and fulfilled.