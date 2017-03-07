How Yoga Can Help You Save Money

Walk in to any yoga class, and you'll be greeted with a melodious, entrancing hum of "Om śāntiḥ śāntiḥ śāntiḥ." This enrapturing sound has the power to transport you to a different world altogether, erasing all your worries and stress of the day away, swaying you into its soothing and enveloping cocoon as it gently lulls you into a sense of wholeness of well-being.

It is this power of yoga that has propelled it on the path of popularity. Once a humble, primeval exercise known and practiced by only a select few, yoga has now gained worldwide fame. If facts and figures are anything to go by, according to SeattleYogaNews.com, 36.7 million people practice yoga in the United States alone, a destination quite far from its country of origin. In fact, the prediction is that 80 million Americans (34 percent of the total population) will in all likelihood take up yoga in the coming 12 months. The statistics for the rest of the world are not far behind.

So, why yoga? In addition to improved well-being and reduced stress, yoga can help you save money.

Yes, you read that right. Yoga is not only good for the mind, body, and soul—but also for the wallet. Here are eight ways yoga can help you save money: