What Simone De La Rue Eats In A Day

Simone De La Rue
Founder of Body by Simone By Simone De La Rue
Founder of Body by Simone
Simone De La Rue began training in classical ballet at the age of three and has enjoyed a successful dance career spanning over two decades. She opened her first studio in 2011 and is the creator of Body by Simone.

Photo by mbg creative

Simone De La Rue is a dancer, personal trainer, and the founder of the popular dance cardio workout Body By Simone. In Simone’s class Dance Workouts To Boost Happiness, you’ll gain strength, cultivate self-love, and become more joyful than ever.

My body really responds well to a heavy protein diet. I try to graze all day and not binge eat when I'm starving. I also look at food as fuel for my day, and I base how much I eat around how much I'll be exercising.

Here's what I typically eat in a day.

Breakfast: eggs and toast

I almost always start with eggs (poached or scrambled), on a piece of gluten-free toast with smashed avocado on it and a side of tomato and turkey. Getting all that protein first thing in the morning is key. Depending on how I'm feeling, I'll have a green tea or a flat white coffee with breakfast—if I need more energy, coffee is the way to go.

Lunch: salmon tacos

For lunch, I have salmon tacos in lettuce leaves with a side of root vegetables. My body loves the vegetable, protein, and good fat combination.

Snacks: Hummus and nuts

In between meals I snack on hummus, nuts, a protein shake, and lots and lots of water (if that counts as a snack).

Dinner: It's all about protein.

For dinner, I typically have chicken with stir-fried vegetables. My latest obsession is bok choy with collard greens.

Dessert: Chocolate!

For dessert, I have a piece of chocolate. I have such a sweet tooth and could really eat chocolate all day long, but I try to have some control!

