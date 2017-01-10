Why 3 Minutes Of Kundalini Yoga Could Change Your Life

True fitness is a workout for ALL of you—your mental body, physical body, more subtle body, and your emotional self.

In reality, your physical body is only one-tenth of your total embodied experience. In a lot of spiritual systems, you'll see the breakdown of embodiment into three planes of experience (mind-body-spirit). Still others break it down into five or seven planes of total sensitivity. The sophisticated yogis of this lineage identified 10 bodies of experience.

Cleanliness, functionality, and utilization on all 10 levels creates the most vitalized feeling of living and the most creative, intelligent navigation of the life landscape. The thing that really sets Kundalini yoga apart from other forms of yoga is that every yoga set, meditation, or technique heals and amplifies all 10 bodies at the same time. If you're working out, you may tone up your physical body, but that's one-tenth of the whole deal!