Yes, Running Can Help You Get Over A Broken Heart. Here's How

Heartbreak is a unique kind of pain. It's a kick in the stomach; it's that feeling of waking up every morning and having a moment of peace before the pain of loss washes over you.

Whether it's a breakup, death, or any other type of loss, there's a small part of every brokenhearted person—even in the earliest stages of grief—that asks, "What can I do?"

Here's an idea: Start running.

"The morning after I heard about my dad's death, I headed for my hill. It's my sanity," fitness instructor Shauna Harrison tells mbg. "I didn't go there to escape; I went there to deal. I run to be with myself in my own thoughts and to process. I cried and sweat (and almost threw up) as the emotions came up and came out."

Shauna isn't the only one with a story like this. Plenty of people (myself included) have turned to running as a way to cope with heartbreak. So I consulted two experts—psychiatrist Dr. Ellen Vora and psychologist Dr. Alice Domar—to find out why running is such an effective coping mechanism.