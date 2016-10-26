How Fern Olivia Finally Learned To Accept Her Body

Upon meeting her, it's immediately clear that Fern Olivia has nothing but love for her body.

But that body love didn't exactly come naturally to her. Fern has spent years dealing with Hashimoto's hypothyroidism and working hard to treat symptoms like brain fog, muscle stiffness, fatigue, and weight gain.

Through exercise, meditation, and an anti-inflammatory diet, Fern has been extremely successful at treating her thyroid issues. So successful, in fact, that she's come to love her body in a way she never imagined possible.

Since we all could all take a page out of Fern's book when it comes to cultivating self-love, we decided to chat with her about what her exercise routine entails and how it has transformed her life.