6 Yoga Poses That Will Boost Your Self-Esteem & Improve Digestion

We've talked about how to ground your root chakra and open your sacral chakra. Now it's time to move up the spinal column to the Manipura, "lustrous gem," or solar plexus chakra.

This chakra is located in your abdomen, from your navel to your breastbone. Its element is fire, and its main functions are self-esteem, power, and will. If this chakra is blocked, it can lead to digestive problems, stomach ulcers, and diabetes. It can also make one feel depressed, frustrated, or powerless.

Opening this chakra will help you get in touch with your inner will, or what you were put on earth to accomplish. It will allow you to live a life that's both challenging and exciting. One way to jump-start this process is to try something new—including the poses below!

First, make sure that your body is properly warmed up with a flow sequence. Take five to ten sun salutations, integrating a Vinyasa (exhale to chaturanga or knees/chest/chin, inhale to upward-facing dog or cobra, and exhale back to downward-facing dog) between each.

Now, let's move on to the poses.