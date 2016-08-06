Feeling Short Of Breath During Your Workout? This Might Be Why

I'm a runner. I love to run. More often than not, I feel like I can run forever.

Once I get past that first mile and settle into my pace, my body, my music, and my breath, I am in my happy place. I run for quiet. I run to think. I run to come up with things to write about. Sometimes, though, my runs aren't so great. Something hurts, I feel heavy or, like today, I can't catch my breath.

While I was running and found myself short of breath, I started to think about how many clients I have who often feel as if they can't get enough air. They get winded very easily. They can't slow their breathing down after some cardio or a short, intensive burst of exercise.

So they often ask, "What's wrong with me? Why can't I catch my breath?"

If you are otherwise healthy and have been given the OK from your doctor to exercise, here are my thoughts on why you may be so out of breath.