mindbodygreen

Dismiss

A Pro Dancer's Top 5 Tips For Becoming More Flexible, At Any Age

Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor By Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist writing about health, wellness, feminism, entertainment, personal finance, and more. She received her bachelor’s in English and Communication from the University of California, Davis.

A yoga class here, a post-run stretch there. That's enough to get as bendy as all those yogis on Instagram ... right? Wrong.

When dancer and fitness instructor Alicia Archer swung by the mbg officer to lead a 20-minute stretch class, it was immediately clear that she had uncovered some kind of flexibility secret. Archer can bend in every direction!

Skeptical? Check out her Instagram account.

Now that you've done that, it goes without saying that we couldn't let her leave without getting her advice on gaining flexibility.

These are her tips:

1. Be patient.

Flexibility doesn't come easily. You have to know your body and what it can do and what it is capable of doing. If some days don't feel great, that's OK. You have to meet your body where it is. Especially in the colder months, it won't feel the same as it does during the summer. You might not be able to make the same flex gains in the winter, so you have to work to maintain and pump it out during the summer. During those couple of months, patience and maintenance are key.

Article continues below

2. Find a coach.

Find a coach, or someone who specializes in flexibility. There are a lot of people out there who used to be rhythmic gymnasts or yoga teachers that specialize in extreme flexibility. Contact them and work one on one so you have someone who can work with you and adjust you if you feel unsafe in a class. If you even meet with that person one time, you can take all your knowledge to a class and improve on it as you go.

3. Stretch in the afternoon.

For me, afternoon is the best time to stretch. You've been walking around for a while and you've built up some heat. When you stretch in the morning, the time from when you wake up to when you stretch isn't long, so it might feel a little tougher to get in the range of motion you're used to getting when you're super warm. My time of day is definitely 12 p.m. and on. I meet my coach at 8:45 a.m., though, and that's a little tough. But I make it happen.

Article continues below

4. Remember that there are tons of different ways to stretch.

Mild fascial release with a tennis ball under your back is stretching. Physical therapy work is stretching, and so are simple arm circles. You don't have to do a deep hip-flexor lunge every day. I do them every day because I'm crazy and want to get a great split, but you can also stretching by just wiggling around in your chair. When I'm feeling down and out, sometimes I'll stretch for an hour instead of an hour and a half, and sometimes for just 30 minutes.

5. Technique is everything.

Not employing the correct technique is how injury occurs, and that's the case with anything. If your hips or shoulders aren't in the right place, that's a recipe for injury. Engaging while you're stretching is really important—you're protecting your joints while creating this range of motion. You don't just want to relax and hope for the best.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Leigh Weingus
Leigh Weingus mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist and former Senior Relationships Editor at mindbodygreen where she analyzed new research on human behavior, looked at the...

More On This Topic

Routines

Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release

Sarah Regan
Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release
Integrative Health

A 20-Minute Morning Routine This Yoga Specialist Uses To Stay Grounded

Claire Grieve
A 20-Minute Morning Routine This Yoga Specialist Uses To Stay Grounded
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-25935/a-pro-dancers-top-5-tips-for-becoming-more-flexible-at-any-age.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!